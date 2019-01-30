Scientific temper in youth alone will safeguard our future, says ISRO chief Sivan at Pune event

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan on Tuesday said inculcating scientific temper among the younger generation was the only way to protect the future.

Sivan was speaking at the 20th National Space Science Symposium (NSSS) co-hosted by Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA) and Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU).

He also said that researchers have a responsibility to generate future human resource by involving students in various stages of the world of space research.

In his presidential address K Sivan said, “ISRO has launched ‘samvad with students’ initiative. It is also establishing six technology incubation centres and research institutes covering all the regions of the country to provide a strong foothold to space science research and development activities across the country.”

Sivan also suggested that symposium organisers should invite students especially girls and organise special sessions for them. “Children will get the opportunity to interact with researchers and will be able to make informed career choices, otherwise there will always be an oversupply of under-skilled engineers taking up IT jobs,” he said.

Talking about India’s upcoming space missions, Sivan said Chandrayaan-II lunar exploration mission will be launched in April this year.

“ISRO has embarked on ambitious space exploration programme...This year, we are going to launch Chandrayaan-II, which will land near the south pole of the moon and it will have a roller to explore the lunar surface,” he said.

He also said that EXPO Sat and Aditya L-1 mission (to study the sun) would be launched in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

Talking about new planetary missions Sivan said, “Between 2020 and 2025, exciting planetary missions are in planning that includes return to Mars, a new mission to Venus and a joined mission with Japan’s JAXA to the lunar south pole for further water prospecting.”

First Published: Jan 30, 2019 14:49 IST