Scientists honoured with HK Firodia awards in Pune

The HK Firodia memorial foundation organised its 23rd award function which was held on Friday at Balgandharva Rang Mandir where Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys was the chief guest. Nilekani also gave away the awards to the awardees. Every year the foundation presents Indian scientists with an award in order to decorate their exemplary work and contributions towards science and technology.

This year two eminent scientists prof Sandip Trivedi, director, at Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) Mumbai and prof Satyajit Mayor, director, National institute of biological sciences and inStem were presented the awards.

Trivedi who received Vidnyan Ratna award, in his speech spoke about quantum mechanics and called upon on young scientists to join the changing face of science and serve the country. He said, “There is a lot of opportunity in our country as science is growing and we need to understand this.” He also announced that TIFR is in a process of building a quantum computer which will be soon made public.

Besides this, Mayor who received Vidnyan Bhushan award enlightened people about biology and life sciences and how understanding of new various forms of life is currently under process by his institute.

Other than this, Nilekani who was awarded the lifetime achievement award stressed on technological implications of artificial intelligence (AI) and said, “AI is a threat to jobs but we need to find a solution to this. In future things like medical diagnostics, manufacturing companies, and cars will run on sensors and will be automated and hence many people will either lose jobs or many will have not have jobs. Hence it is important to find a solution. it is important that small domestic companies exchange trade and improve interaction and coordination and create jobs.”

He said India is one of the youngest countries and is bound to have many youngsters waiting for a job. Hence, we all must work towards engaging young minds by creating opportunities.

Present were, Ravi Pandit, Arun Firodia, Jayshree Firodia, Govind Swarup and Raghunath Mashelkar along with Dr KH Sancheti and Lila Poonawala.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 16:12 IST