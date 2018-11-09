Security of housing societies under scanner in Pune’s PCMC area

After the success of recent drive conducted by Wakad police for checking the security at 400 housing societies in Wakad area, where 60 per cent of security guards were found asleep during duty hours, Pimpri-Chinchwad RK Padmanabhan, police commissioner has issued orders that all the police stations under his jurisdiction should conduct similar drive and create awareness among residents of housing societies in the area.

A total of 14 police stations under Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) have undertaken similar drives. Satish Mane, senior police inspector, Wakad police station, said, “After we conducted the drive and presented our findings to the federation of housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, they have held a meeting with the security agencies to find a way to get better security guards for the societies in the area.”

“Similarly, police commissioner RK Padmanabhan was also very impressed and issued a circular that every police station should follow similar drive,” Mane further added.

The drive was a part of a new initiative to create awareness and check vigilance of security guards employed by housing societies, undertaken by RK Padmanabhan , Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner where the police found security guards in 148 societies asleep during duty hours between 2.30 am to 4.30 am.

Mohan Shinde, police inspector of Sanghvi police station said, “We have started similar drive in our jurisdiction which covers areas including Old Sanghvi, Navi Sanghvi, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Nilakh and Pimple Gurav.” We have also started a similar drive of checking security at various housing societies every night, even during Diwali, he further added.

“We have 140 societies with a population of 5,70,000 living in the jurisdiction and daily we are conducting a night drive of at least 15 to 20 societies and checking alertness of security guards. Also, we caught two thieves redhanded on Monday during one such drive in Pimpale Saudagar,” said, Shinde.

“We have given letters to the chairmen of housing societies where the security guards were found sleeping. Also, after commencement of the drive there is awareness among people and security guards too,” said Shinde.

The police stations have taken another step to help the residents reach out to them by also putting police complaints box in each society which is checked every two days.

This initiative will help the police to reach out to people and solve problems faced by housing societies.

Sudesh Raje, president of federation of housing societies in Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “We have been approached by police and together we are planning to conduct and hold meetings after Diwali between the society members and security agencies to find better facilities and help housing societies in getting better security measures.”

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 14:57 IST