Security tightened ahead of Bhima Koregaon anniversary in Pune district

With the annual Dalit celebrations of the Bhima Koregaon war anniversary just 10 days away, the Maharashtra government has made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the event passes off peacefully.

Last year, caste riots had erupted in Pune district during the bicentenary celebrations on January 1 and then spilled over across the state, resulting in one death and damage to property worth ₹40 crores. The police machinery in Pune district was taken unawares by the simmering caste tensions last year.

On Thursday, Girish Bapat, Pune district guardian minister held a review meeting with various officials including Naval Kishore Ram, district collector and Sandip Patil, superintendent of police at district collectorate. Dilip Kamble, social justice minister and K Venkatesham, Pune police commissioner were present at the meeting.

“The administration has made massive arrangements this year to prevent any untoward incident. Several rounds of talks have been held with villagers at Bhima Koregaon as a part of confidence building measures,” said Bapat after the meeting. He said that police officials had held as many as 250 meetings with villagers of Bhima Koregaon, Vadhu, Perne and Sanaswadi which were worst hit by the riots last year.

The Pune rural police head informed Bapat about deployment of 5,000 police personnel in addition to 1,200 home guard jawans. “The police are keeping a track on social media to prevent anyone from spreading hatred,” said Patil. Surveillance drones would also be deployed near Bhima Koregaon to keep a watch on the crowd, police said. No vehicles would be allowed to be parked near the obelisk.

Every year, Dalits arrive in large numbers on January 1 at the Jay Stambha (victory pillar) in Koregaon to pay homage to those killed in the historic Battle of Koregaon between East India Company forces and the Peshwas on January 1, 1818. The British forces which included Dalits had defeated the Peshwas in that battle.

Protection underway

Responding to the demand by Dalit groups and organisations, the district administration has prepared a Development Plan for the protection of the War memorial at Koregaon. This plan would soon be approved by the district collector, Bapat said.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 16:44 IST