Seven Ganesh mandal presidents arrested

The Mundhwa police have taken action against a group of youths who wanted to create ruckus in a rally with loud DJ music during Ganeshotsav celebrations in Ghorpadigaon. Seven mandal presidents were arrested as part of preventive arrest drive and a strict warning was issued to them.“These mandal presidents had posted messages like “Ghorpadi Gaoncha Rhada (chaos )” and “Dekhte Kisme Kitna Hai Dum” on social media which was in violation of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and we took strong action against them,” said Anil Pathrudkar, senior police inspector in-charge of Mundhwa police station.

Police and PMC remove illegal Ganesh mandap

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) anti-encroachment department officials and Mundhwa police station razed an illegal mandap for allegedly encroaching on over 60 per cent of road width in Ghorpadigaon. The mandap was removed on Wednesday night and an FIR has been registered against the Ganesh mandal president and executive president.

The Mundhwa said that they had earlier asked Nilesh Vijay Kangle, who is president of Shravasti Mitra Mandal, and executive president Vinod Shrirang Gaikwad to get permissions and also reduce size of mandap , before installing idol of Lord Ganesh.

Pathrudkar said that despite issuing an advance warning about the legal formalities and even after that they didn't take permission or reduce size of mandap which made us act against them . “We had to take action before installation of the idol. With the help of PMC officials, the mandap was removed between 10 pm and 11 pm on Wednesday”, he added.

Pathrudkar further said that they had strict orders from Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham not to hesitate in taking legal action against the mandals violating the law.“ Accordingly, we acted and have sent a strong message that violations of the law would not be allowed at any cost ,” he said.

Based on complaint from constable Santosh Patmas, an FIR has been registered against the duo for offences under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 102 (causing any obstruction in a street) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Sham Somnath Avghade, PMC anti-encroachment inspector of Dhole Patil road ward office said, “This time the Ganesh mandal office-bearers had not taken permission and erected a huge mandap encroaching the road. There were complaints from local residents also. Hence, we razed it.”

