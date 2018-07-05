Sex racket busted at massage parlour in Pune: One held, three women rescued

One man was arrested for running a prostitution racket under the guise of a massage parlour in Kharadi during a raid on Wednesday. Three women were rescued from the parlour.

The racket was run under the name of Kedia Spa Heaven located on the first floor of Arissa Avenue along Fountain road in Rakshaknagar, Kharadi, according to a statement issued by the social security cell of Pune police. The raid was carried out jointly by the social security cell and Chandannagar police station officials based on information received by constable Tushar Alhat.

The arrested was identified as Somnath Banwarilal Kedia, 45, a resident of Clover Park View in Koregaon Park. One of the three women rescued is from Nagaland, while the other two are natives of Maharashtra. These women found at the parlour were later sent to a rescue home in Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar.

The police have recovered ₹19,860 in cash, a mobile phone, documents and a few other belongings of Kedia during the raid. A case under Sections 370, 370(a) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act, 1956, was registered against Kedia at Chandannagar police station.