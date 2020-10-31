e-paper
Sexual assault of 15-year-old in Pune: Two arrested, two at large

Sexual assault of 15-year-old in Pune: Two arrested, two at large

The girl was reported missing by her parents on October 27, a day after she left their house

pune Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 16:44 IST
Shalaka Shinde
Hindustan Times, Pune
The girl’s family had moved to Pune from another district three months ago and, after the fight with her mother, the girl was trying to return to her native place.
The Pune police on Friday arrested two men in a case of sexual assault of a minor girl who had left her house in a fit of rage after having a fight with her parents, according to officials of Hadapsar police station.

The girl was reported missing by her parents on October 27, a day after she left their house.

“We have arrested two men and two are at large. The girl is in trauma and not in a position to provide details. For now, we cannot comment on the series of events, but there are four accused and they are not known to each other as per preliminary information,” said Namrata Patil, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 5 of Pune police.

She was found by a local person in Bopgaon village in Saswad police jurisdiction on October 29.

“We had registered a kidnapping case immediately after her parents lodged a missing complaint. A local of Bopgaon took her to Saswad police station and informed us. When she was brought here, she told us what had happened,” said senior inspector Ramesh Sathe of Hadapsar police station.

The girl underwent a test at Sassoon General Hospital to verify other injuries on her person. The police have seized a car registered in Pune over suspicion of being involved in the case.

As per preliminary information, the girl has mentioned four places in her complaint and at least two different modes of transport used during the three-day period when she was missing. However, the series of events could not be verified immediately.

A case under Sections 376(d), 363 and others of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 8, 12 and others of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

