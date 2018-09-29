Shobha De underlines importance of reading habit at Pune International Literary Festival (PILF)

Well-known writer Shobha De stressed on the need to inculcate the habit of reading books among the youth on Friday.

Inaugurating the 6th Pune international literary festival (Pilf) at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada), Baner, De said, “Books are my allies; I grew up in a middle class family with my father buying us books. I am grandmother of five, mother of six and keep on telling them to at least read for five minutes every day. It is a habit that the young generation has lost interest.”

She expressed the need for more engaging literature to capture the short attention span of the generation.

The 70-year-old columnist-author complimented Pilf for its sixth year while pointing out that there are 150 literary festivals in the country and it is a very competitive field.

Lorenzo Angeloni, Italian ambassador to India and Nepal; Bharat Agarwal, managing director of Vishwakarma Publications and Rahul Karad, executive president, MIT World Peace University (WPU) were among those present at the inaugural ceremony.

While stressing that engineering students too need a holistic approach to life, Karad said MIT has made four compulsory subjects like music appreciation, film appreciation and reading biographies as part of their curriculum. About the promotion of literary festivals, he said, “A literary festival should be organised in every college and student institutions thus keep keeping the festival rolling and creating awareness amongst the youth about reading habits.”

Lorenzo Angeloni began his speech with the Sanskrit phrase ‘Vasudeva Kutumbkam’ (the world is one family) and spoke on strengthening the family.

The three-day sixth edition of Pilf will have 170 speakers and will conclude on September 30.

First Published: Sep 29, 2018 14:34 IST