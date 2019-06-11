Shop owner attacked in Pune Rs 3,600 stolen

Arif Tamboli (46), a resident of Nana peth, lodged a complaint at the Samarth police station stating that group of unidentified persons attacked him with sharp weapons while he was at his shop in Camp on Saturday.

According to Tamboli, the unidentified persons demanded a cigarette packet and refused to pay for it. When Tamboli refused to give them the packet, the accused attacked him and forcibly took away Rs 3,600 from his shop and escaped.

The police are investigating the matter based on the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 17:01 IST