Shut for four months, fitness industry struggles to stay afloat in Pune

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 20:24 IST

Gymnasiums and fitness centres in the city have been shut since March 2020, which has left trainers and coaches unemployed for the past four months.

There are almost 3,000 gyms among which 1,500 are micro gyms in Pune which has remained shut, having a huge impact on the financial status of the owners of the gyms and fitness trainers. The sports fraternity and fitness lovers are waiting for the gyms to reopen. The fitness industry has suffered a total loss of approximately Rs 30 crore in the past four months. The monthly revenue of a small gym is Rs 1.5 to 2 lakh per month while the large fitness centres earn Rs 8 lakh to 12 lakh per month.

Nilesh Kale, president of the Pune fitness association said, “I have appealed to the government to give us guidelines which we can follow and reopen gyms but we have been ignored for months. PMC is not responding to our appeals and requests. We also pitched them with necessary guidelines and asked them to modify them according to their norms yet there was no response. We will protest soon if they do not allow gyms and fitness centres to reopen.”

Kalyani Jada, the owner of AJ’s Warriors fitness claims her request to reopen the business was treated as a joke at the PMC office.

“I went to the PMC office and when I requested for the fitness industry to be back in business, the PMC officials overthrew our request with humour. Many gym trainers and owners are committing suicide due to zero income. We have to extend member’s subscription as they have paid for a quarter or annual membership even though we suffered the loss of 15 lakh rupees in the last four months. We are ready to reopen with all the precautions,” Jada said.

Kaustubh Shegde, gym trainer said he has had no income for the last five months

“The fitness industry focuses on mental and physical health and yet it is categorized in the entertainment industry by the government even when mental and physical immunity should be on the highest priority in the Covid-19 situation,” Shedge said.

The owner of RC fitness club Rupesh Chavan in Wagholi said that survival is a basic challenge at the moment.

“I think gyms and fitness centres definitely help increase immunity hence should be permitted to reopen as salons and hotels are now open. We are helpless and also out of money and hence for us, survival is a basic challenge that we are facing every day. Gyms in Pune are paying Rs 3 crore for light bills hence we are worried about the losses we will have to face in future,” Chavan said.

“I am eagerly waiting for gyms to reopen as working out from home is not giving me satisfactory results. However, I will not join a gym unless and until I feel safe. I have paid Rs 4,500 for three months and I have been assured that my membership will be extended after Bios gym reopens,” said Kunal Korad, a member of Bios gym.

Chinmay Chavan, La fit gym member, “I have not received any update from the gym and I paid for a six-month membership for which I paid Rs 8,000 in March I am hoping for an extension in membership”.