Sinhgad Institutes’ crisis: SPPU to recommend government administrator for STES; exams postponed

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now stepped in to solve the Sinhgad controversy, as the university’s management council has decided to recommend a government administrator in place of the current Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) management. The decision comes in the wake of the indefinite strike by hundreds of students, parents and teachers, at the university campus, agitating against the pending salaries of the staff.

“We understand the suffering of the students and teachers, so our efforts are to minimise it and solve the situation. For the same we have decided to recommend the state government to place a government authority instead of the private management, to look over the proceedings of the Sinhgad group of institutes. We will send out the letter on Thursday and await their decision,” said Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, SPPU.

For the past few months, the association of the teaching and non-teaching staff of Sinhgad institutes have been demanding to replace the management with a more accountable administrator.

In addition to this, bringing respite to the ailing students of Sinhgad, the varsity through a written statement, announced that their end semester examinations will be postponed. The end semester exams were to begin on March 6 for all the colleges under SPPU, including the Sinhgad institutes.

“Considering the situation of these students, we have excused the Sinhgad students and their exams which are now postponed and will be held later, after the conclusion of the semester exams in all other colleges. The timetable for the same, however, will be disclosed later,” Karmalkar said.

Awaiting these decisions by the university, a crowd of almost 500 students, faculty and parents had been present at the campus on Wednesday.

On the other hand, another group of 60 teachers of Rasiklal M Dhariwal (RMD) Sinhgad Technical Institutes had staged a protest near the residence of STES founder Maruti Navale at Rachana lawns on NDA road . Leading to a brawl for having staged the agitation without permission, around 50 of them had been detained at Warje police station. By the evening, however, around 200 teachers from different Sinhgad campuses gathered near the police station. As per sources, these detained teachers were eventually released by the police with a warning to not agitate near the area.