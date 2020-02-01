e-paper
Six of a family killed, two injured after car rams into truck at Pandharpur

Six of a family killed, two injured after car rams into truck at Pandharpur

pune Updated: Feb 01, 2020 19:14 IST
A collision between a truck and a car in Pandharpur area of Solapur claimed six lives including two minors, one senior citizen, a woman and two men on Saturday morning.

The incident happened along Pandharpur-Malshiraj road in Pisewadi area of Velapur in Pandharpur area of Solapur district.

The deceased were identified as Shivraj Nagesh Falfale, 38; Deenanath alias Babaso Nagesh Falfale, 34; Vanita Shivraj Falfale, 30; Utkarsh Shivraj Falfale, 9; Sahyadri Babaso Falfale, 6; and Parvati Mahadev Falfale, 80, all residents of Vairag area of Madha.

Two people who were grievously injured in the accident have been identified as Pooja Deenanath alias Babaso Falfale, 28, and Utkarsha Shivraj Falfale, 11, also residents of Vairag.

The family was heading from Pandharpur towards Malshiraj after concluding a pilgrimage. They were travelling in a white Maruti Ertiga registered in Solapur and the car rammed into a truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck was registered in the name of Babu Pathan in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The car was completely damaged in the accident. Two injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment while the others were taken to a government hospital for post-mortem.

