Six-year-old Pune boy dies after vicious attack by stray dogs

A six-year-old boy was bitten to death by four-five stray dogs in Maan village on Sunday morning. The deceased child was identified as Sahil Ansari.

"His father told me that the child had brought home a newborn puppy a few days ago. The puppy could be of one of the dogs which attacked him," said hawaldar Vijay Rathod who registered the child's death.

The child's father was visiting an open field to defecate when the child followed him. "The father came back home and starting heating water for himself when an old lady from the nearby farm started screaming. The old woman's husband and son shooed the dogs and rescued the child while she informed the family," said Hawaldar Rathod.

The child was rushed to a private hospital in Maan but he did not get the required treatment at the said hospital and was sent to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) in Pimpri. In the medico-legal case (MLC) submitted by the hospital, the boy was stated to have been dead on arrival at YCMH.

The child sustained close to 15 bite marks on both his thighs, according to the inquest report given by the doctors at YCMH after post-mortem. While the father of the child is a labourer, his mother is a housewife.