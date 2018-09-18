Sixth edition of Pune International Lit Fest to talk of family in harmony with nature

The sixth edition of Pune international literary festival (PILF) is back. The three-day event will begin from September 28 at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration (Yashada). The theme of this year’s festival is Family: The Core of Society, and most of its sessions will focus on co-existence and harmony, inclusiveness and variety.

Organised by Manjiri Prabhi, novelist and festival director; Bharat Agarwal, managing director of Vishwakarma publications and Rahul Karad, executive president, MIT World Peace University, the festival will have 170 speakers taking over 70 sessions in five different halls on the campus.

Speaking to the media, Prabhu said, “The basic objective of the festival is to celebrate the ‘word’ in all forms, to facilitate a direct connect between authors and the readers and to create an inspirational platform for all creative people - at all levels of their careers, thereby promoting the culture of knowledge-based reading and learned appreciation of various arts and craft.”

“And, keeping that objective in mind, this year’s theme has been decidedly kept as ‘family’. Through the festival we are also trying to propagate the idea that a family is complete when its one with the nature, which means that a family with plants or pets, is truly complete. We have a special social pavilion which covers all aspects and angles of family, curated by Leena Prabhu. Accordingly, sessions with families like – Vikas Amte and family in a session titled Anandwanacha Vikas: A Pune International Literary Festival, 2018 Family Legacy; and Sanjay Khan and family, in a session titled Family Film Legacies -The Khans, have also been organised,” Prabhu said.

As one of the prominent factors of this edition, Lorenzo Angeloni, the Italian ambassador to India, will be a part of the festival, celebrating 70 years of Indo-Italian friendship.

Two special sessions will be held as part of the programme with one focusing on an Italian book of short stories, There’s Something in the Air: 70 Life Stories from India & Italy, edited by Lorenzo Angeloni and Maria Elettra Verrone, and another session on Angeloni’s book Behind My Scenes.

International authors and speakers from Dubai, the US and New Zealand like Fadi Zaghmout (Jordanian novelist and gender activist), Julia Kostova (senior publishing executive, Oxford university press), Paul Cleave (award-winning mystery author from New Zealand), Swiss author Ariane von Graffenried and Paula Morris (award-winning author), will also be present at the festival.

During the inauguration of the festival on September 28, Vishwakarma publications is going to announce the winner of the manuscript competition, along with book launch of the 2017 manuscript competition winner.

