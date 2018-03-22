Sky is the limit:103 AFMC graduates march towards service

The Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) achieved an important milestone on March 21, with the 52nd batch of medical graduates being commissioned into the Armed Forces Medical Services.

Lt Gen Bipin Puri, director general, Armed Forces Medical Service was the chief guest at the commissioning ceremony. It is the only ceremony in the country in which officers are simultaneously commissioned into the Army, Navy and Air Force.

Air Marshal C K Ranjan, director and commandant, Armed Forces medical college, Pune, accompanied the DGAFMS in reviewing the parade and commissioning officers. The ceremony was witnessed by a galaxy of senior serving and retired officers of all three services and parents of the newly commissioned officers.

According to Air Marshal C K Ranjan, director and commandant, AFMC, 103 medical graduates including 80 male officers and 23 women officers were commissioned into AFMS. Eighty nine graduates joined the Army, six joined the Navy and eight joined the Air Force. The solemn ceremony which witnessed a praiseworthy standard of drill, marked the transition of young medical graduates into soldier doctors.

Since 2008, the commissioning ceremony parade has been commanded by a newly commissioned officer. This year the parade was commanded by Medical Cadet (now surgeon sub lt) Abbas Ghazi Naqvi. He hails from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 6,531 medical graduates have passed out of AFMC since 1966. This year, medical graduates of AFMC have completed 52 years in the service of the nation, in uniform. As part of this landmark event, the parade was concluded with a display of skydiving by the ‘ Akashganga’ team representing the IAF, the martial art ‘ Kalaripayatu’ by a contingent from Madras Regimental centre representing the Indian Army and a performance by the Central Naval band, underscoring the tri-services affiliation of Armed Forces Medical Services.

The commissioning ceremony was followed by the academic awards presentation ceremony. This year, the prestigious “President's gold medal” was awarded to flying officer Shailaza Tripathi and ‘Kalinga Trophy’ was awarded to flying officer Harish Pant.

A large number of trophies, prizes and medals, to recognize outstanding achievements in academics and all round performance by undergraduates were awarded by the DGAFMS.

Another highlight of the occasion was a ‘hobbies exhibition’, where the creative talent of medical cadets in fine arts were on display. There was a variety entertainment programme by the newly commissioned officers and a banquet in the officers’ mess.