Snatchers rob senior citizen of gold chain in Pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:22 IST

An 80-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Pune on Monday.

The incident took place at 7.30 am when victim, Shewantabai Gorakshnath More, a resident of the Nigdi-Pradhikaran, was sitting on a bench after her morning walk.

The two masked bike-borne accused stopped their motorcycle near the bench where More was sitting. The person riding pillion approached her and snatched the gold chain worth ₹35,000 from the neck of More and fled, according to the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the two unidentified accused at Bhosari police station.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and are looking at the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage near the crime spot for evidence.

