e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 10, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 10, 2019

Snatchers rob senior citizen of gold chain in Pune

pune Updated: Sep 10, 2019 18:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

An 80-year-old woman was robbed of her gold chain by two unidentified motorcycle-borne men in Pune on Monday.

The incident took place at 7.30 am when victim, Shewantabai Gorakshnath More, a resident of the Nigdi-Pradhikaran, was sitting on a bench after her morning walk.

The two masked bike-borne accused stopped their motorcycle near the bench where More was sitting. The person riding pillion approached her and snatched the gold chain worth ₹35,000 from the neck of More and fled, according to the police.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the two unidentified accused at Bhosari police station.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and are looking at the closed circuit television (CCTV) footage near the crime spot for evidence.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 18:22 IST

trending topics
Vikram landerApple Event 2019iPhone XR vs iPhone 11Apple iPhone 11 LaunchAamir KhanRishi KapoorPM ModiJammu and KashmirKashmir issueDUSU Elections 2019Muharram 2019
Top News
latest news
don't miss