SNBP all-India hockey tournament: Jai Bharat thump MSSA to make it to quarter-finals

Jai Bharat Hockey, Haryana, marched into the quarter-finals as they humbled Maharashtra outfit Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) 5-1 in a Pool C encounter of the 3rd SNBP All-India Hockey Tournament (Boys Under-16) at the Shiv Chhatrapathi Sports Complex, Balewadi on Thursday.

Despite being beaten convincingly, it was the side from Mumbai who scored the game’s first goal. Hritik Gupta’s 14th minute strike gave MSSA an early lead and a platform to build on for the remainder of the contest.

However, that did not happen, as despite being a goal down, the Haryana outfit controlled the play. Thus, it seemed no surprise when Agyapal scored in the 31st to restore parity. Three minutes later, Harish Jr added a second for Jai Bharat to give his side a one-goal cushion only a few seconds before the hooter blew for half-time.

The second half proved to be one-way traffic from start to end, as Jai Bharat added another three goals to win the match by a commendable four goals. Agyapal added another goal to his tally while Bharat Kaushik and Govinda scored in the 62nd and 68th minute respectively to ensure that their side confidently marches into the final eight.

In a Pool D encounter, last year’s third placed team Krida Probodhini logged their second win downing Hockey Coorg 11-0. Akshay Shende’s four-goal salvo saw him earn the Man of the Match accolade.

Pune outfits Krida Prabodhini and SNBP Academy also marched into the quarters with double digit wins over Hockey Coorg and Hockey Dhulia respectively.

RESULTS

Pool-C: Jai Bharat Hockey, Bhiwani, Haryana: 5 (Agyapal 31st, 64th; Harish Jr 34th; Bharat Kaushik 62nd; Govinda 68th) bt Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA): 1 (Hritik Gupta 14th). HT: 2-1.

Pool-D: Krida Prabodhini: 11 (Akshay Shende 2nd, 14th, 30th, 38th; Aditya Lalge 6th, 18th; Ashok Uargude 7th; Mustafa Shaikh 17th; Dhairyashil Jadhav 23rd, 34th; Prathamesh Hajare 25th) bt Hockey Coorg: 0. HT: 10-0

Pool-A: SNBP Academy: 13 (Shadab Mohammed 1st, 2nd, 3rd; Naresh Chatole 7th, 14th, 45th; Pratik Solanki 10th; Nagesh Waghmare 22nd; Ajay Gote 26th; Abhishek Mane 28th, 55th; Rushikesh Mandale 41st; Abhishek Khalge 49th) bt Hockey Dhulia: 0. HT: 9-0

Pool-B: Madhya Pradesh Hockey Association: 3 (Abdul Ahad 31st; Priyo Barta 52nd; Shailendra Singh 63rd) bt Ghuman Hera Risers: 1 (Sahil Kumar19th). HT: 1-1

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 17:19 IST