Southern Command battle-hardened and battle ready: Lt Gen CP Mohanty on Vijay Diwas

pune Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 17:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Southern Command is ready and prepared to take any task to protect the country, said Lt General CP Mohanty, GOC-in-C, Southern Command, on Vijay Diwas which is celebrated to mark India’s victory over Pakistan 49 years ago.

Mohanty said, “Southern Command is a battle-hardened and a battle-ready Command, well poised and operationally prepared for undertaking any task in protecting the sovereignty of the nation.”

Lt Gen Mohanty was particularly remembering the veterans who fought in the 1971 war and said that “they have written an epic saga of valour, grit, determination and bravery in the history of Southern Command and this is a matter of pride and inspiration for generations ahead”. He said that the Command salutes all those bravehearts who had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The General Officer said that the famous battles of Longewala and Parbat Ali stand testimony of the raw courage and resoluteness shown by the Indian Army which completely destroyed the adversary’s will to fight. The victory was achieved in just 13 days of war which resulted in a complete surrender of Pakistan forces and creation of a new nation, Bangladesh.

He also said that the raid on Pakistani town of Chachro carried out by the soldiers of 10 Para Commando Battalion led by Lt Col (Later Brigadier) Bhawani Singh was another famous military action successfully executed then in the Southern Command area of responsibility.

