SP College’s former assistant professor hangs herself in Pune

A 34-year-old woman was found hanging in her house on Monday morning in Shaniwar peth area. Identified as Snehal Santosh Shah, the woman left a suicide note claiming that no one was responsible for her death.

Shah used to work at the Sir Parshuram (SP) College in Pune as an assistant professor since the past seven years on an hourly basis.

However, police sub-inspector SB Pandey of Vishrambaug police station, said, "She was working there until four months ago. For the past four months, she was at home and was planning to start her own private tuition class for children."

The body was found by the people living in the area around her.

They rushed her to the Sassoon General Hospital. However, she was pronounced dead and a medico-legal case was sent to the Vishrambaug police station.

Her body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. The body was claimed by her cousin brother. Her death was recorded as accidental death at the Vishrambaug police station.

In her suicide note, written in Marathi, the woman has not mentioned the reason for the drastic step. However, locals told the police that she had been sad for the past few days. She was unmarried and lived by herself.