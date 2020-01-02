e-paper
Jan 02, 2020-Thursday
Thursday, Jan 02, 2020
Home / Pune News / Speeding PMPML bus mows down Class 8 student, driver arrested

Speeding PMPML bus mows down Class 8 student, driver arrested

pune Updated: Jan 02, 2020 20:19 IST
HT Correspondent
A speeding Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus killed a Class 8 student, who was riding pillion on a two-wheeler on Tuesday.

According to the police, the incident took place at 4pm near Shewalwadi Phata in Hadapsar. The bus driver has been arrested on charges of rash and negligent driving.

The deceased, identified as Ajay Namdeo Rathod (14), is a native of Parbhani and was studying in Class 8.

He is a resident of Dhamalwadi in Bhekrainagar. A complaint has been lodged by his uncle Anil Ade, a resident of Bhekrainagar against the PMPML bus diver who has been identified as Mehbood Akbar Sayyed (38), a resident of Wadgaon Rasai in Haveli, said police.

According to the complainant, the deceased had come to Pune to pursue his education and was studying at a school in Bhekrainagar.

On Tuesday, Ajay and his uncle Anil were on their way to Hadapsar from Loni and were passing by the Jai Bhavani Traders and Hardware Shop near Shewalwadi on Solapur road, when a speeding PMPML bus rammed into them. Ajay who fell on the right side, came under the wheels and died on the spot. Anil who fell on the left side was saved. Both were not wearing helmets, according to Varsha Bambe police sub-inspector, Hadapsar police and the investigating officer in the case.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving on a public way ) and 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and various sections of the Motor Vehicles Act was lodged at Hadapsar police station and the driver has been subsequently arrested.

