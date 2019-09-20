Sports Tracker: Oak, Deshmukh, Chetri, Bansode lift titles at junior tennis tournament

pune

Tej Oak, Shrawni Deshmukh, Sarth Bansode and Simran Chetri claimed titles in their respective events at the PMDTA-KPIT Junior Championship Bronze Series Ranking Tennis Tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana tennis courts last week.

In the girls under-12 category final, class 8 student from Sinhgad Spring Dale School, Shrawni Deshmukh upset second seeded Kavya Deshmukh 4-0, 4-1 to claim her sixth title of the season.

In the boys section, unseeded Tej Oak upset top-seeded Advik Natekar 4-1, 4-1 to claim his fourth title of the season.

A Class 6 student of Symbiosis School, Oak practices at Bounce Tennis Academy under the coach Kedar Shah.

In the boys under-14 boys final, fourth seeded Sarth Bansode, who is a class 9 student of P Jog English Medium High School, defeated sixth seeded Parth Deorukhkar 4-1, 3-5, 4-0.

In the girls section,fifth seeded Simran Chetri thrashed Shrawni Deshmukh 4-2, 4-0 to claim her second title of this season.

Results: (All finals)

Girls: Under-12: Shrawni Deshmukh bt 2-Kavya Deshmukh 4-0, 4-1

Under 14: 5-Simran Chetri bt Shrawni Deshmukh 4-2, 4-0

Boys: Under-12: Tej Oak bt 1-Advik Natekar 4-1, 4-1

Under 14: 4-Sarth Bansode bt 6-Parth Deorukhkar 4-1, 3-5, 4-0

Deutsche Bank Champions Golf kicks off

Kapil Dev will be seen in action during the third leg of AVT Champions Tour Golf tournament which commenced at Oxford Golf course from Thursday.

The two-day tourney will see golfers like Lakshman Singh, winner of the first leg of the AVT Champions Tour Rishi Narain; Gangesh Khaitan, Vijay Kumar and former India international David D’Souza who was also winner of the AVT Tour Bengaluru leg in June. Twelve senior women golfers will also be seen in action.

Vibgyor High school students win ice speed skating medals

Pune: Swaroopa Kad Deshmukh, Aarav Patwardhan and Advay Kothari impressed to clinch medals during the 16th National Ice Speed Skating Championship held in Delhi last week.

Deshmukh and Patwardhan clinched gold medals, while Kothari settled for bronze medal respectively. The trio study in Class 5 at Vibgyor High School, Balewadi.

“I have been training for the past two years. This is the second year that I have won the medal. Last year, I won a bronze medal,” Swaroopa said.

Patwardhan expressed his happiness and said, “I am passionate about ice skating. I have been training for the past three years and have won a medal for the second time.”

“I thoroughly enjoy ice kkating. Till now, I have won two medals – a gold medal last year and this year, I won a bronze,” added Kothari.

Stephen Koon conducting tennis camp at APMTA

One of world’s and Asia’s top tennis coach Stephen Koon is currently holding a tennis camp for the Adar Poonawalla Maharashtra Tennis Academy at the Deccan Gymkhana courts, which will conclude on September 25.

Koon who is based in Bangkok, Thailand has coached the likes of Yuki Bhambri (2016-2018) and other ATP players Kevin Anderson, Hyeon Chung, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Yoshihito Nishioka, Lloyd Harris, Taro Daniel, and WTA player Pranjala Yadlappali , among other players.

Millennium win CBSE schools basketball tournament

Millenium National School under-17 team after winning the title. ( HT PHOTO )

Millennium National School delivered a strong performance to clinch the under-19 and under-17 boys title in the CBSE School Basketball tournament, which concluded at Arya Public School, Pimpalner, Solapur, last week.

It turned out to be a one-sided final as Millennium under-17 boys defeated Centre Point School, Nagpur 54-24. While in the under-19 category, Millennium boys outscored Indira National School 50-35.

Yash Gwalawanshi and Aryan Nikam scored 14 points and 18 points, respectively, to overcome Centre Point School, Nagpur.

Captain Dhruv Suryavanshi said, “Team coordination was the real asset of this team and I also credit this victory to coach Dashrath (Birhamane) whose advice helped us to score convincing victories.”

Earlier in the semi-finals, Millennium under-17 boys overcome DAV Public School 58-44.

In the girls u-17 category, Millennium was knocked out in the quarterfinals by DAV Public School.

Caption: From Left - Sarth Bansode, Tej Oak, Shrawni Deshmukh and Simran Chetri.

District School Squash Championship

Taniya Ahuja and Kian Lawyer of St Mary’s School; Arnav Nadkarni of Delhi Public School; Howrah Bhanpurwala of Vibgyor High School and Shruti Mane of Symbiosis College lifted titles in their respective age groups at the District School Squash Championship at Pro Squash Academy, Westin Hotel last week.

In the girls under 14 category, Taniya Ahuja of St Mary School scored a 11-8, 11-6 victory over Janhavi Ingle of Rao Saheb Patwardhan Vidya Mandir.

Arnav Nadkarni of Delhi Public School claimed the boys under 14 title trouncing Vivaan Ranka of St Mary School 11-7, 11-9.

In the boys under-17 event, Kian Lawyer of St Mary School overcame Priyank Shidhaye of Vikhe Patil Memorial School 11-5, 11-7 to claim the title.

Howrah Bhanpurwala of Vibgyor High School outplayed Gauri Sable of Raosaheb Patwardhan of Vidya Mandir 11-3, 11-0 to conquer the girls under-17 title.

in the under-19s, Shruti Mane of Symbiosis College claimed the title as she scored a facile 11-1, 11-2 win over Supriya Phadke of Raosaheb Patwardhan Vidya Mandir.

The top five players from the event are selected to represent Pune district at the Divisional School Squash Championship.

Results: (Final)

Girls under-14: Taniya Ahuja (St Mary School) bt Janhavi Ingle (Rao Saheb Patwardhan Vidya Mandir) 11-8, 11-6

Boys: Under 14: Arnav Nadkarni (Delhi Public School) bt Vivaan Ranka(St Merry School) 11-7, 11-9;

Under 17: Kian Lawyer (St Mary School) bt Priyank Shidhaye(Vikhe Patil Memorial School) 11-5, 11-7;

Double crowns for Gupta, Utgikar in Veterans badminton

Winners of the Solaris Cup Veterans State Badminton tournament at Mayur Colony courts on Wednesday. ( HT PHOTO )

City-based Digant Gupta and Mahesh Utgikar bagged a double crown each in the singles and doubles finals of the Solaris Cup Veterans State Badminton tournament at Mayur Colony courts on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Pratik Mahyavanshi, Mahesh Kulkarni, Ajay Bhagwat, Arti Sinojiya and Farogh Mukadam claimed titles in their respective age group categories.

Digant Gupta got better of Yogesh Sahasrabuddhe 21-17, 23-21 to lift the title of men’s 40s age group. In the doubles contest, Digant pairing with Vivyek Kanchan defeated Sachin Phadke and Siddarth Nivsarkar by 21-15, 16-21, 21-18 and completed his double crown.

Farogh Mukadam out-played Sangeeta Agrawal by 21-8 21-9 and claimed Women’s 40s singles title.

In the Men’s 35s singles, Pratik Mahyavanshi continued his winning performance and defeated Chintamani Lavand 23-21, 21-15. Arti Sinojiya scored an easy win over Ashwini Karalingannavar 21-10, 21-8 to win women’s title.

In the men’s 45s doubles category, Mahesh Utgikar paired with Ranjit Pande and defeated Murukan Viswamani and Rubesh 21-15, 21-13 to claim title. In the mix doubles Mahesh partnered with Chaitrali Navare to defeat Deepak Patwardhan and Deepali Joshi 21-9, 21-11.

Results: (All finals)

Men: 35s: Pratik Mahyavanshi bt Chintamani Lavand 23-21, 21-15; 40s: Digant Gupta bt Yogesh Sahasrabuddhe 21-17, 23-21; 45s: Mahesh Kulkarni bt Kedar Tanksale 21-13, 21-18; 50s: Ajay Bhagwat bt Anil Bhandari 21-10, 11-21, 21-10;

Women: 35s: Arti Sinojiya bt Ashwini Karalingannavar 21-10, 21-8; 40s: Farogh Mukadam bt Sangeeta Agrawal 21-8 21-9.

