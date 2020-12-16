e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / SPPU signs MOU with Deccan Gymkhana for new course

SPPU signs MOU with Deccan Gymkhana for new course

pune Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: In a bid to encourage sportsmen and sports management startups, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now started a new sports management course. SPPU signed an MOU with Deccan Gymkhana on Monday for the course. Students enrolling for this course will be given training by sports experts from Deccan Gymkhana. Through this MOU various seminars, webinars and workshops will be organised by SPPU.

“It is necessary to get quality and professional education to students in field for sports. Keeping in this mind we have signed this MOU with Deccan Gymkhana one of the prominent sports organisation in the state and we look forward to best quality sportsmen coming out of it,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.

top news
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
Govt sets up ‘trusted source’ bar for phone companies to shield them from attacks
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
India slips a spot in UN’s human development index, ranks at 131 now
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
Covaxin’s phase 1 trial result shows robust immune response, mild adverse events
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
Nearly half of China’s investments in India’s neighbourhood went to Pakistan
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In