SPPU signs MOU with Deccan Gymkhana for new course

pune

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 20:41 IST

Pune: In a bid to encourage sportsmen and sports management startups, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has now started a new sports management course. SPPU signed an MOU with Deccan Gymkhana on Monday for the course. Students enrolling for this course will be given training by sports experts from Deccan Gymkhana. Through this MOU various seminars, webinars and workshops will be organised by SPPU.

“It is necessary to get quality and professional education to students in field for sports. Keeping in this mind we have signed this MOU with Deccan Gymkhana one of the prominent sports organisation in the state and we look forward to best quality sportsmen coming out of it,” said SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar.