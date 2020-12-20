e-paper
SPPU students can now also study 'out of course' subject

SPPU students can now also study ‘out of course’ subject

pune Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 21:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: Soon, students at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will be able to study any subject apart from their chosen course, under a new “school system” introduced from this academic year.

As per the new system, a student who wants to learn any subject from any department can opt for it and use that department’s library, laboratory and other facilities.

“Along with the student’s course s/he is studying for, they can now learn another subject from any other department which is useful for their career. Accordingly, their timetable will also be scheduled to accommodate the new subject. The school system facility is available at several centralised universities in the country and the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had instructed us to start this at the SPPU. Accordingly, we decided to start it and over the last month preparations to start were initiated. Under this, a total of 18 ‘schools’ will be started under 52 departments and study centres at the SPPU. For each school, a director will be appointed,” said SPPU pro-vice- chancellor NS Umrani.

“It is an important decision taken by the SPPU for upgradation in education. Faculty with same motive of studying and research will benefit and also tying up with international universities with a school system in place will be more useful for us,” said Umrani.

Students have welcomed the decision. Pooja Rathod, a final-year Bachelor of Science student said, “While studying the subjects in our syllabus I always wanted to study about computers, which is part of another course. The school system will benefit our career plans.”

