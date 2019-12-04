SPPU- University of Turku, Finland collaborate for research, student and faculty exchange

pune

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:45 IST

New avenues have opened up for students, professors and research scholars of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) with the signing of a letter of intent with University of Turku, Finland, for collaboration in teaching and research, student and faculty exchange, joint international projects, short term training programmes and curriculum development.

According to SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar, “The University of Turku is one of the leading universities in Finland for its high-quality multidisciplinary research. It’s higher authorities had visited SPPU last year and had shown interest in joint teaching and research programmes with SPPU. Under the scheme for promotion of academic and research collaboration (SPARC) by UGC, one joint project between SPPU and University of Turku in biosciences has already been sanctioned and some research students have worked in Turku. Apart from this, some students of SPPU are pursuing doctorate or post-doctoral research at University of Turku.”

University of Turku is a 100-year-old university located in southwest Finland.

A delegation led by Prof Kalle-Antti Suominen (vice-rector), University of Turku, visited SPPU on Tuesday. Both the institutions have signed a letter of intent for various joint activities. Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, signed the letter on behalf of SPPU.

“Through student exchange programmes, SPPU students will get exposure and research opportunities there. SPPU and University of Turku can submit joint proposals to European funding agencies under EU. It will help develop a curriculum for new courses to be designed under the new education policy, MHRD,” said Karmalkar.