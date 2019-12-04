e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

SPPU- University of Turku, Finland collaborate for research, student and faculty exchange

pune Updated: Dec 04, 2019 16:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

New avenues have opened up for students, professors and research scholars of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) with the signing of a letter of intent with University of Turku, Finland, for collaboration in teaching and research, student and faculty exchange, joint international projects, short term training programmes and curriculum development.

According to SPPU vice-chancellor Prof Nitin Karmalkar, “The University of Turku is one of the leading universities in Finland for its high-quality multidisciplinary research. It’s higher authorities had visited SPPU last year and had shown interest in joint teaching and research programmes with SPPU. Under the scheme for promotion of academic and research collaboration (SPARC) by UGC, one joint project between SPPU and University of Turku in biosciences has already been sanctioned and some research students have worked in Turku. Apart from this, some students of SPPU are pursuing doctorate or post-doctoral research at University of Turku.”

University of Turku is a 100-year-old university located in southwest Finland.  

A delegation led by Prof Kalle-Antti Suominen (vice-rector), University of Turku, visited SPPU on Tuesday. Both the institutions have signed a letter of intent for various joint activities. Prof Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, signed the letter on behalf of SPPU. 

“Through student exchange programmes, SPPU students will get exposure and research opportunities there. SPPU and University of Turku can submit joint proposals to European funding agencies under EU. It will help develop a curriculum for new courses to be designed under the new education policy, MHRD,” said Karmalkar.

top news
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Chidambaram’s incarceration was vengeful, vindictive’: Rahul Gandhi
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
After bail, P Chidambaram will attend Parliament tomorrow, says son Karti
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Exclusive: Ranveer Singh debuts first look of Jayeshbhai Jordaar
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
Cabinet clears Citizenship Amendment Bill, set to be placed in Parliament
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
WhatsApp drops a new hint about long-awaited Dark Mode feature
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly session

don't miss

latest news

India News

Pune News