SSC results 2019: Children of waste pickers in Pune a step closer to their dreams

The new exam pattern and syllabus change were no hurdles for children of waste pickers, members of Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat, who secured commendable marks in secondary school certification exams. The successful students aspire to pursue their education in top colleges of the city and support their families.

Shweta Ashok Pandit from Sadhana Vidyalaya said, “Scoring 71 per cent is like a dream come true for me. I could study only from 11 pm, after helping my mother collect and segregate garbage during the day. I want to pursue in Science stream and appear for Maharashtra Public Services Commission (MPSC) exams in the future.”

Madhuri Ganesh Chavan, a student of Havre high school who scored 85 per cent, said, “Both my parents work with Kagad Kach Patra Kashtakari Panchayat. I did not attend any tuition classes, but revised from textbooks and studied what was taught in class every day. I am happy with my score and want to pursue higher education.”

Sunita Kailash Kajale from Abhinav English medium school, who scored 75 per cent, said, “I scored 80 in English and 83 in Hindi. I want to become a doctor, but will pursue in Commerce stream and study Chartered Accountancy as my family cannot afford the fees required for medical.”

For Javed Anwar Makandar, a student of Paschim Maharashtra Education Trust Marathi medium school, scoring 74.4 per cent is an achievement, considering the hardships and financial conditions. “I want to be a banker and will study Commerce,” he said.

Pritam Mithun Shedage of Vitthalrao Shivarkar school said that his scores in Hindi (77) and Marathi (71) helped secure 71 per cent in SSC exams. “I studied every day. My elder sister helped me in preparing for the exam. I am interested in pursuing in Commerce stream.”

Students with disability test their limits, and succeed

The SSC results declared on Saturday has 83.05 per cent passing percentage of disabled students in the state.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) covers 22 types of disabilities under which 7,493 students appeared for the exams this year and 6,223 students passed.

Yuvraj Ajay Mahale, a student who appeared in cerebral palsy disable category, scored 86 per cent. He said, “I want to thank my parents and teachers who helped me to achieve this success in the SSC exams. Despite many hurdles, I studied regularly and revised all subjects during the exam which helped me score a good percentage.”

Yuvraj Ajay Mahale, a student who appeared in cerebral palsy disable category scored 86 per cent. ( HT/PHOTO )

Students appearing under three categories — muscular dystrophy, chronic neurological and haemophilia — scored 100 per cent passing percentage.

Maximum number of students 2,070 was registered under locomotor disability category, and 1,630 students cleared the examination.

In the blindness and partial blind category 1,161 students appeared and 1,032 students cleared the examination. In the specific learning disability category, 1,311 students had appeared for the exams and 1,253 students cleared it.

