e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Standing committee allows corporators to spend Rs 5L from ward devp funds

Standing committee allows corporators to spend Rs 5L from ward devp funds

pune Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:54 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday allowed corporators to spend Rs 5 lakh each from ward development fund for providing food and essential commodities to daily wage workers and poor in the city

Hemant Rasne, standing committee chairman, said, “We have approved the expenditure of Rs 5 lakh from ward development fund. Now, the municipal administration will forward the proposal to the state government, who will have the final say. Post their approval we will execute the scheme.”

Rasane said, “Due to the lockdown many poor families are suffering and our approaching the elected members for help. Considering this, the Rs 5 lakh approval was given. With the help of regional ward office, the elected members can distribute essential items to the needy.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena member Vasant More had placed the proposal before the PMC standing committee.

top news
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Imran Khan hits mute on Saarc Covid-19 pledge, India sends $1.7 mn relief
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
Rohingya back on MHA radar, this time over Covid-19 infection from Tablighi
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
Covid-19 update: MHA extends visa for foreigners stranded in India till May 3
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

pune news