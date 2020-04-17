Standing committee allows corporators to spend Rs 5L from ward devp funds

pune

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 23:54 IST

The standing committee of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Friday allowed corporators to spend Rs 5 lakh each from ward development fund for providing food and essential commodities to daily wage workers and poor in the city

Hemant Rasne, standing committee chairman, said, “We have approved the expenditure of Rs 5 lakh from ward development fund. Now, the municipal administration will forward the proposal to the state government, who will have the final say. Post their approval we will execute the scheme.”

Rasane said, “Due to the lockdown many poor families are suffering and our approaching the elected members for help. Considering this, the Rs 5 lakh approval was given. With the help of regional ward office, the elected members can distribute essential items to the needy.”

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena member Vasant More had placed the proposal before the PMC standing committee.