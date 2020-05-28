e-paper
State government approves PMC medical college plan

pune Updated: May 28, 2020 17:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Given the current Covid-19 pandemic, a proposal by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to set up a medical college on the premises of Naidu hospital, has been approved by the state government.

The order for the same was issued on May 26.

In August 2019, the PMC standing committee approved the proposal to set up a trust to run the civic medical college at Rs 622 crore. The proposed college will be set up on a 10 acre plot and will be named after late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said officials.

According to mayor Murlidhar Mohol, after the nod from the state government to form the medical education trust in order to establish the proposed medical college, the PMC now will register a trust with charitable commissioner and later submit the proposal for Maharashtra University of Health Science located at Nashik for final approval.

“We are expecting that medical college would begin operations from the next academic year. The PMC-run Naidu hospital will be attached with the new medical college. I was following up with the state government and guardian minister Ajit Pawar regarding the proposal,” said Mohol.

“We were under impression that the state government may delay the proposal given that the hospital will be named after Vajpayee. However, Pawar made it clear that the name of the college was not an issue; his main concern was that the financial burden must not come on the state government.

Development secretary Mahesh Pathak suggested that instead of forming a trust, either PMC or state government should run this college, however, we convinced him and he gave his approval for forming the trust,” added Mohol.

The medical trust, according to civic officials, will be an independent body that will run the college through fees from students and nominal charges from patients.

According to Mohol, Pathak was in the city recently to take the review of Covid-19 and visited some of the containment zones. During the same visit, Pathak had a detailed discussion over the medical college proposal and assured to approve the PMC proposal.

PMC health chief Ramchandra Hankare said, “PMC has received the nod from the state government for forming the trust which will take care of the medical college. Now the PMC will complete the necessary process for it. State government has given the nod by considering that there would be no financial burden on them.”

