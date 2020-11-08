State’s call for no-cracker Diwali a big blow for stall owners

pune

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:17 IST

Those selling firecrackers, a business that thrives during the festival of lights, are prepared for tough times. Having set up shops across the city, they are looking at a dip in sale by 50 per cent.

The statement by state health minister Rajesh Tope asking people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers has left the cracker sellers in a fix as they have already being issued non-objection certificate (NOC) by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to put up stalls.

“The Covid situation has already hit our business. Now that the PMC has allotted us space to set up shops after following the given guidelines and formalites, the state government officials are asking people to celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. I am looking at a 50 per cent less sale this year,” said Sanjay Dilip Dakhave, who has put up his stall near Mutha riverbed.

As of Saturday, 26 cracker sale shops have been put near the Mutha riverbed with 13 open and the rest yet to start sale.

“Unlike previous years when we used to keep extra bags full of crackers to meet the rising demand, we have bought only limited stock this time,” said Rakesh Shah of Swamini Seznal firecrackers shop. All the shop owners are following the standard operating procedure like every year.

“PMC has not issued any other guidelines till now,” Shah said.

“We are not selling any cracker that creates sound pollution as we are following the pollution guidelines,” added Dakhave.

Praffula Maheshwari, one of the firecracker shop owners, said, “Only crackers do not create noise and air pollution. Cigarette smoking pollutes air round the year.”

Sitaram Khade, member, Pune firecracker traders association, said that the state government should not take any decision at the eleventh hour, like in the ban on sale of firecrackers or burning crackers by public.

“Now when stalls have come up, the government has urged people to celebrate Diwali without crackers. It will badly affect the business of sellers,” Khade said.