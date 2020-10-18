e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Student dies by suicide in Kondhwa

Student dies by suicide in Kondhwa

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead immediately

pune Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 17:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A case of accidental death was recorded at Kondhwa police station on Saturday
A case of accidental death was recorded at Kondhwa police station on Saturday(Getty Images)
         

An 18-year-old student died by suicide in Kondhwa on Saturday. The parents of the student have not yet recorded their statements to the police.

The teen was rushed to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead immediately. The boy was a Class 12 student at a well-known school in Pune Camp.

“We have filed a case. The parents are not in a state to record a statement so we cannot confirm the reason,” said senior inspector Vinayak Gaikwad of Kondhwa police station.

A case of accidental death was recorded at Kondhwa police station on Saturday.

top news
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
Explained: Why Covid-19 cases may increase in winter
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad bring SRH close to win
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner, Samad bring SRH close to win
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
Highly disappointed with Republic’s actions: BARC India
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
BrahMos test-fired: List of missiles India has tested in last two months
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
Eye on 2022 assembly polls, SP announces Uttarakhand executive body
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bat first
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In