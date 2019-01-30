Student of Industrial Training Institute found hanging in Pune

A 17-year-old was found hanging at his house in Chinchwad on Tuesday morning. The boy identified as Vishal Bhande, was a native of Solapur.

Vishal Bhande was a student at Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Aundh and worked as a newspaper delivery boy. On Tuesday morning, a neighbour spotted Bhande’s body from the window of their house. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide however, a suicide note was not recovered. Bhande’s mother works as a caretaker for a private school while his father is a security guard.

While his father was at work, the other members of the household were visiting relatives at their native place. A case of accidental death has been registered at Chinchwad police station. Police sub inspector S Zende of Chinchwad police station is investigating the case.

