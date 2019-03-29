Students of Savitribai Phule Pune University are all set to vote and bring about a change

Education, employment, development at the grass root level, women’s issues are some of the issues that brought a group of students from various streams of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) together.

In the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, students are eager to vote and to enjoy the trill that their vote can bring about a change. While some students who are from other parts of Maharashtra are planning to go to their hometowns to cast their vote, a few others are still undecided.

Sagar Jadhav, a student of Indian Film Studies at the SPPU’s department of Media and Communication Studies, said that conversations regarding elections do happen on the campus. “ I will be going to Navi Mumbai to cast my vote. I think it is important for every Indian to exercise their franchise,” said Sagar.

Dhyaneshwar Kharat, first year postgraduate student of department of Media and Communication Studies from Nashik wished for a candidate who thinks about the future of farmers to be selected. “I feel there needs to be more transparency in elections,” said Kharat.

While insisting on the importance of casting the vote, Raghavendra Rishaldar, first year postgraduate department of Media and Communication Studies said that he wished the government to focus more on education sector and make it available for all.

Students who hail from faraway places from Pune, travelling to cast the vote is not a viable option. Deep Jaiswal of first year postgraduate department of Media and Communication Studies who hails from Champaran in Bihar said that it is not possible for him to travel 36 hours to cast his vote and come back as he has exams scheduled during the voting phase. He wants the incoming government to focus on creating more jobs.

Confirming that he would travel to Baramati to vote, Pratik Gudhate, first year postgraduate student of Economics said that water and education are two major issues that need immediate attention there. “There are good colleges at the taluka level but nothing in remote villages,” he said.

Annyesha Home Roy, first year postgraduate student of Anthropology said that she would also be travelling to Kolkata to cast her vote. “Luckily, my exams are getting over hence I won’t be under pressure to return immediately. I want the education and judicial system to improve. ”

Malavika Shrinivas, postgraduate student of economics, said that women issues should be addressed too and she expects the upcoming government to do the same. “I am unsure about going to Kerala to vote as my exam schedule is still not up and it might clash with the voting dates,” she said.

Gururatna Sontakke, research scholar of Anthropology and Ajay Bhosale, first year postgraduate student of economics feel that transparency is much needed in the functioning of the government. Both sudents hail from Nanded and are sure that they will travel all the way to cast their vote.

