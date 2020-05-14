Students stranded in Pune go home via private buses

pune

Updated: May 14, 2020 16:36 IST

Calling it a failure of the state government to make necessary travel arrangements for stranded students in the city, the Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) organised private tourist buses to transport students back to their hometowns in Maharashtra.

On Wednesday morning at least 54 students boarded buses to Satara and Ahmednagar.

Pooja Madane, one of the MPSC student from Phaltan who was residing at Karvenagar with her friends said, “It was becoming difficult for us to fulfill our daily needs due to the restrictions in place. Here the daily basic necessities like food and vegetables are not affordable.”

“I come from a farmers family and our financial condition is not stable. So I decided to return back home to Phaltan,” said Madane.

Another 24-year-old MPSC student Omkar Chaudhary from Satara, who was residing in Gokhalenagar, said, “It was becoming difficult for me and my friends to pay rent from past two months. Finally, when two days back we got permission I planned to return back home.”

Kalpesh Yadav, city president, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena, said, “Till now we have sent seven buses to Jalgaon, Satara, Nashik and Ahmednagar. Earlier we sent students by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses, but yesterday (Tuesday) they told us they cannot provide us with more buses, so today we decided to send students by private tourist buses.”

As of now, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has not yet started their services in the state due to the lockdown.