e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / Pune News / Sub-inspector, constable caught accepting bribe in Pune

Sub-inspector, constable caught accepting bribe in Pune

pune Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Pune police anti-corruption bureau officials, on Sunday, arrested Balasaheb Bhimrao Jadhav, 54, a sub-inspector, and Ajinkya Lahu Kadam, a constable, both of the Baramati police station, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to anti-corruption bureau officials, Jadhav and Kadam accepted the money from an accused’s brother in order to facilitate pre-arrest bail. The duo convinced the accused that they will facilitate the pre-arrest bail and sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Post-negotiations, the amount came down to Rs 50,000. The complainant, who is the accused’s brother, approached the anti-corruption bureau’s office, and a trap was laid.

Rajesh Bansode, superintendent of police, anti-corruption bureau, assisted by Jyoti Patil, police inspector; Sunil Kshirsagar, conducted the sting operation.

SP Bansode said that the citizens must contact anti-corruption bureau office fearlessly if there is a demand of bribery from any government official and promised that strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law.

top news
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
‘Bengal isn’t UP’: Mamata Banerjee on Dilip Ghosh’s ‘shot like dogs’ remark
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
Vegetable prices up 60 percent, retail inflation hits 5-year high
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
BJP, RSS protest against proposed statue of Jesus in Karnataka’s Kanakapura
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
Oscar 2020 nominations: Phoenix, DiCaprio get Best Actor nods | Full list
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
First case of deadly SARS-like virus found outside China, says UN
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
Queen Elizabeth II agrees to let Prince Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
No. 4 issue resolved, stats reveal newer, bigger problem for India in ODIs
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
Watch: Rahul Gandhi’s dare to PM Modi vs BJP’s ‘Pakistan gladdened’ jibe
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Pune News