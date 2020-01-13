Sub-inspector, constable caught accepting bribe in Pune

pune

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 21:41 IST

The Pune police anti-corruption bureau officials, on Sunday, arrested Balasaheb Bhimrao Jadhav, 54, a sub-inspector, and Ajinkya Lahu Kadam, a constable, both of the Baramati police station, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

According to anti-corruption bureau officials, Jadhav and Kadam accepted the money from an accused’s brother in order to facilitate pre-arrest bail. The duo convinced the accused that they will facilitate the pre-arrest bail and sought a bribe of Rs 1 lakh.

Post-negotiations, the amount came down to Rs 50,000. The complainant, who is the accused’s brother, approached the anti-corruption bureau’s office, and a trap was laid.

Rajesh Bansode, superintendent of police, anti-corruption bureau, assisted by Jyoti Patil, police inspector; Sunil Kshirsagar, conducted the sting operation.

SP Bansode said that the citizens must contact anti-corruption bureau office fearlessly if there is a demand of bribery from any government official and promised that strict action will be taken against the culprits as per the law.