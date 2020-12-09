e-paper
Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
Pune News / Submit report of metro extension routes: Pumta

Submit report of metro extension routes: Pumta

pune Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 21:06 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
         

Pune Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (Pumta) has instructed the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare detailed plans for various metro extension routes in Pune region.

Saurabh Rao, head, Pumta, and divisional commissioner, on Wednesday, held a meeting with the members and discussed various transport-related projects.

Rao instructed them to submit the report for metro extension between Chandani chowk and Hinjewadi, Wagholi to Hinjewadi, Hinjewadi to Chakan and Chandani chowk to Wagholi, said, civic officials.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar; Pimpri-Chinchwad commissioner Shravan Hardikar; Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) managing director Rajendra Jagtap; Smart City’s chief executive officer Sanjay Kolte and Maha-Metro’s director Ramnath Subramaniam were present for the meeting.

