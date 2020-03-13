e-paper
Summer from March 27: IMD

pune Updated: Mar 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Prachi Bari
The city is forecast to experience a one degree drop in temperature with northerly winds penetrating the atmosphere, said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We might not get that much dip in temperature after March 15, for we are expecting a gradual rise by one or two degrees in temperatures. However, summer will begin after March 27,” he said.

On March 13, north central Maharashtra and Pune witnessed a minimum temperature of 14.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature was recorded at 32 degrees Celsius.

According to Kashyapi, the city is likely to feel a chill in the mornings with a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celsius. The day will also be slightly cold with partly cloudy sky. The maximum temperature is forecast at 31 degreed Celsius.

Kashyapi added, “Earlier the western disturbance (WDs) were very frequent but in the past couple of days, the northerly winds are penetrating these WDs hence there are chances of Pune city witnessing a dip in temperature. What could also cause a the maximum temperature to be on the lower side is that north India is still having cold weather which in turn could be problematic for north central India.”

Vidharbha will also witness thundery activity with slightly isolated rain caused by wind confluence, said Kashyapi.

On March 13, Nashik recorded the lowest minimum temperature with 12 degrees Celsius. Mahableshwar recorded 13.6 degree Celsius.

Dipping mercury

March 14 max 31 deg C min 13 deg C with partly cloudy sky

March 15 max 32 deg C min 13 deg C with partly cloudy sky

March 16 max 32 deg C min 16 deg C with partly cloudy sky

March 17 max 32 deg C min 17 deg C with partly cloudy sky

