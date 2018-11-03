Suspension risk hangs over eleven trustees of Sinhagad technical education society for alleged illegal activities

The charity commissioner’s office has confirmed that 11 trustees of the Sinhgad technical education society (STES) have been put under the radar for alleged illegal activities.

Earlier, the office of the charity commissioner issued a notice on October 22, to STES asking the trusteeship to Maruti Navale, president, STES, to be suspended, under Section 41D(1) (f) of Bombay Public Trust Act 1950. The order stated, “As per Section 41D(1) (f) of Bombay Public Trust Act 1950, any trustee may be suspended, removed or dismissed, if it is found that, he is convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude.”

Following the Bombay High Court’s order on August 29 sentencing Navale for seven days of imprisonment for contempt of court, Dilip Deshmukh, joint charity commissioner, issued the notice on October 22.

The educational institution which has been hit by one controversy after the other had been given time till November 1 to explain their side of the story. The educational institution has not adhered to the deadline, nor given any explanation.

“Instead of a clarification, we received a request to extend the date by a month. And, in the meantime, we came to know about more questionable issues against the rest of the members of the trust. Hence, a similar notice has been served against the remaining 10 members apart from Navale. Now, they have a month to provide clarification for all their actions with substantial evidence. Failing to do so will mean suspension of the board of trustees,” said Deshmukh to Hindustan Times.

The other members include founder secretary Sunanda Navale, vice president (HR) Rohit Navale, vice president Sukhdeo Nivrutti Navale and vice president (Admin.) Rachana Navale, among other members.

Despite several attempts, Navale or the members of the trust were not available for a comment.

