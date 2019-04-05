SUV driver from Pune mounts footpath, injures 2 persons; gets bail

The Market Yard police on Wednesday booked a man for rash driving and injuring two pedestrians. According to the police, the accused, identified as Kamaluddin Salauddin Shaikh, 44, a resident of Kondhwa, lost control of the white Toyota Fortuner, which climbed over a crowded footpath in Gangadham area near Market Yard at 10.40 pm on Wednesday. The speeding sports utility vehicle (SUV) injured two pedestrians and hit a hand-cart and a roadside kiosk.

The police complaint was filed by the kiosk owner who jumped out of his shop and saved himself from the approaching SUV. The booked driver was later granted bail by the court. Shaikh was heading towards Lullanagar from Kondhwa when the incident took place. The medical tests revealed that Shaikh was not under the influence of alcohol.

Senior inspector Sambhaji Nimbalkar of Market Yard police station said, “Two persons were injured in the accident and rushed to a nearby hospital. One person has been discharged, while the other is undergoing treatment.”

Nimbalkar said, “The angry pedestrians pulled the driver out of the vehicle and beat him up, besides damaging the SUV’s windshield. We took him to custody before the crowd turned violent. The accused did not sustain any serious injury and was later granted bail by the court. The SUV was registered under Shaikh’s name.”

Shaikh was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

First Published: Apr 05, 2019 16:38 IST