SUV rams into stationary truck on Pune-Ahmednagar highway killing 3

Three persons died on the spot when the Mahindra Scorpio SUV they were travelling in rammed against a stationary truck at 4 am near Jategaon phata on the Pune-Ahmednagar highway on Tuesday.

One person also travelling in the Scorpio is critically injured.

According to the Ahmednagar police, the Scorpio driver lost control which caused the vehicle to slam into a stationary truck on the side of the road.

The deceased have been identified as Uzair Tasnim Akhtar Ansari (30), a resident of Firdausnagar in Dhule; Faisal Gulab Rabbali Ansari (20), resident of Machli bazaar in Dhule; and Irfan Shaidonshah Ansari (20), resident of Machli bazaar in Dhule; while the injured person is Adnan Nihal Ansari (21), resident of Tiranga chowk in Dhule.

Police inspector Rajendra Bhosale, in-charge of Supa police station, said, “Before anybody could realise what had happened, he collided with the stationary truck.”

Cranes were called in to remove the mangled remains of the Scorpio.

The bodies of the victims have been handed over to family members after a post-mortem was performed late on Tuesday afternoon.

First Published: Jun 12, 2019 02:49 IST