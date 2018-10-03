Prakash Javadekar, union human resource development minister, announced the results of the Swachh campus rankings 2018 on Monday and Symbiosis International (deemed) University emerged the winner.

Ranked as number 1 Swachh campus in India in the category of residential campuses of private universities, the award was received by Rajiv Yeravdekar, dean, faculty of health and biological sciences from Javadekar in New Delhi.

The rankings also declared Haryana’s Maharishi Dayanand University as the cleanest government varsity in India. In the residential campuses of private universities category, O P Jindal Global University in Sonipat, Haryana, KLE Academy of Higher Education and Research in Karnataka’s Belagavi and Manipal University in Jaipur, followed Symbiosis International (deemed) University.

Speaking about the ranking,Vidya Yeravdekar, pro-chancellor, SIU, said,“The university has been following the cleanliness ideal ever since the time of its inception. This involves not onlykeeping the outside of the building clean, but also the inside. From classrooms, corridors, to toilets and canteens, every single place has always been maintained properly by the administrative staff of each campus, who are mostly retired army personnel to ensure discipline.This was more of a comprehensive strategy to keep the campus clean, students motivated and healthy. The focus has always been on treating the place as a second home. If one can keep their home clean, then why not public spaces like campuses.”

From using food waste from canteens to making biogas for cooking, to using sanitisation water for gardening, or even making students strictly follow the waste segregation procedure, the campus has stretched itself towards a positive change.“We not only keep our spaces clean, but also hold awareness drives, cleaning drives, around the neighbourhood and in the various adopted villages,” she added.

First Published: Oct 03, 2018 15:21 IST