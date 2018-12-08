‘Swissnex India has facilitated more than 350 startups in India’ Ganganjot Kaur, manager, University Partnerships, Swissnex India

The Cleantech India Week is hosted in three places - Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gujarat from December 9 -15, 2018. A Swiss energy expert will be in the city on December 13. The Cleantech India Week is hosted by Swissnex India, an organisation under the Swiss Consulate General, which promotes education, innovation and research collaborations in India. Ganganjot Kaur, who leads the clean energy initiatives and is manager of University Partnerships at Swissnex India tells us about what one can expect from the event.

What can we expect out of the Cleantech India week?

Cleantech Week India 2018 is a platform curated by Swissnex India to bring the key players from Switzerland and India’s energy sector together, and to explore potential collaborations.

What’s in it for cleantech startups? What do they stand to gain?

Swiss startups are supported by Swiss innovation agency, Innosuisse, to expand into emerging markets where there is tremendous potential for growth and collaboration. Organisation such as Swissnex India facilitate this internationalisation through exploratory programs such as ‘Cleantech Week India 2018’.The programme will enable cleantech startups and entrepreneurs from Switzerland to internationalise their products and services. It will open up new collaborative platforms for them.

How many startups will be participating? What has been their contribution to the Indian Cleantech ecosystem so far?

A total of seven startups from Switzerland will participate in the programme –hiLyte, Battrion AG, LEDSafari, Stignergy SA, Rino Electronics, Enairys Powertech SA and Designery. As this is an exploratory event, for most of the Swiss startups, this is their first experience of the Indian market and its opportunities. However, the startups are bringing innovations and ideas that could be easily plugged into India’s renewable energy ecosystem, and could add value to its growth.

How do you see Cleantech panning out in the next 5 to 10 years?

Given the ambitious targets set by the Government of India in the renewable energy segment, we see tremendous potential for growth and cross border innovation collaborations in the next 5 to 10 years in this space.

How many startups have you supported/mentored in India?

Swissnex India has facilitated more than 350 startup collaborations through our market validation. We act as connectors, analysts, and facilitators and advisors for Swiss startups that are looking to create a presence in India. Our deep roots within the Swiss and Indian startup ecosystems enable us to identify the startups most suited to the Indian market, find areas of potential collaborations, provide unique insights into disruptive trends and innovation, and make meaningful connections.

First Published: Dec 08, 2018 15:59 IST