Take the survey, help Pune be No 1 Smart City in India

pune

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 17:34 IST

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL) have urged residents to participate in a citizen perception survey as part of Ease of Living Index Assessment by the ministry of housing and urban affairs.

The survey is being held in smart cities across the country and ranks the cities as per listed parametres.

As per the survey in 2019, Pune topped the list and the civic body wants to maintain the number one ranking.

In a press meet held on Friday, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and Smart City CEO Rubal Agrawal appealed to residents to participate in the survey which is open till February 29.

“The survey will be held in 114 cities in the country. Residents must participate in the survey so that Pune can maintain the top spot,” said Mohol.

The objective of the survey is to help cities assess their liveability vis-a-vis global and national benchmarks. It also encourages cities to move towards an outcome-based approach to urban planning and management.

Agarwal said, “The questions in the survey are related to public transport, women safety, water quality, green places, housing facility, cleanliness and affordability. Residents need to fill in the survey which is available online and offline.

According to Kunal Kumar, director, Smart City Mission, the survey is an important component of the entire assessment. “The survey began on January 16 and will be open till February 29. The survey will help in directly capturing perception of citizens with respect to quality of life in their cities,” he said.

Residents can give their feedback by visiting https://eol2019.org/Citizenfeedback and answering a series of questions related to the city’s infrastructure, law and order, pollution level and transport facilities.