Tamhini ghat reopens for tourists

Tourists will now be able to drive down to Konkan via the Tamhini ghat. Heavy rainfall and landslides in the ghat sections forced authorities to close the road for vehicular traffic on August 4, to avoid untoward incidents.

Located 50 kilometres from Pune, Tamhini ghat attracts thousands of tourists every day during the monsoon. The ghat is also a connecting point for commuters travelling towards Konkan and western Maharashtra. Hence, considering heavy vehicular traffic going towards the Konkan, the district administration reopened the Tamhini ghat road this week.

Abhay Chavan, Mulshi tehsildar, said, “We reopened the Tamhini ghat road this week. We had kept the road shut for security reasons and maintenance purposes.”

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has also been carrying out maintenance work of the road since January this year. However, since both sides of the road were dug up, it caused inconvenience to the commuters. On June 13, Mulshi tehsildar issued a warning notice to Roadways Solutions India Private Limited, the contractor for the project, to clear the construction debris on the roadside going towards Tamhini ghat and to erect signages.

