Tax consultants await Gujarat HC’s decision on extension for filing returns

The western Maharashtra tax practitioners associations, along with 500 other tax practitioner associations including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India which was enacted by the Parliament, had written a letter to the Ministry of finance regarding the problems faced in filing income tax returns but received no response.

As the Ministry of finance failed to respond to the appeal made by numerous tax practitioner associations, the Gujarat tax bar association finally filed a writ petition in the Gujarat High court for extension of filing returns and audit reports till December 31.

However, before the Gujarat High court could pronounce the judgement, the union government has extended the deadline by 15 days till October 15. Despite the given extension, tax practitioner associations have reiterated their demand of extending the deadline till December 31 as they continue to wait for the Gujarat High Court’s judgement.

According to Santosh Sharma, chairman, Income tax representation committee of the western Maharashtra tax practitioners associations, the 15-day extension given by the government is futile as it fails to meet the purpose of their demand.

He said, “This is for the first time after the implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) that we have to file the audit report u/s 44-AB of the Income tax Act 1961. We are facing major problems in differentiating the data between the GST and income tax. This is a long tedious process which needs more time.”

“Consequently, we had asked the government of India to consider our requests and extend the deadline of filing the returns. Considering the amount of work and time required to finish it, 15 day extension is very less. The government must look into basic problems like these,” said Sharma.

Narendra Sonawane, former president of TWMPTA said, “For filing these audit reports and income tax returns, forms are made to be available by the government on April 1 ever year. However, along with the delay in issuing the form, the norms as well were also modified five times which is bound to cause a delay in filing the returns as we have to first understand the updates and then file the final returns.”

Besides the modifications, the GST website where we have to file the returns always gets crashed for two to three days before the prescribed due date of compliance which often leads to a delay in filing returns, added Sonawane.

