Ten motorbikes torched in Khadki

Four bikes and six other two wheelers were set ablaze by unidentified miscreants at 3 am on Saturday in Khadki bazaar area causing panic among people. The area residents complained that some goons came around early in the morning and set the vehicles on fire. Rajendra Mohite, police inspector, Khadki police station said that the issue was serious and officials have been deployed to catch the culprits. “ The identity of the criminals is yet to be ascertained and our men are on the job to find them,” he said.

The police handling of the such cases have been criticised by senior citizens and forums who alleged that the cops were not gathering criminal intelligence leading to a criminalised society. Police investigation in different cases across the city has revealed that people who indulge in vehicle vandalism in the city often do it for petty reasons such as fights with spouses and parents, failed business ventures. It was also found that in a majority of cases, the accused were youngsters or juvenile delinquents. The police also found that in many vehicle burning cases, the accused were trying to steal petrol from the vehicle’s petrol tanks. Besides these, reasons like group enmity and political rivalry have also emerged as the prime reasons behind vandals setting vehicles on fire.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 16:21 IST