Thane cops arrest three in Pune bank heist case

Updated: Sep 01, 2019 03:27 IST

Three more accused were arrested in the Rs 94-crore Pune bank heist where money was siphoned through card cloning.

Fifteen people have already been arrested in the case.

The accused identified as Shabazmohammed Arif Khatri, Mohammed Asif Sheikh and Feroz Sheikh were wanted in Cosmos Bank cheating case of 2018.

Thane crime branch received a tip-off about the two accused living in Ulhasnagar. Police probe found that the two had suddenly become rich and had been spending a lot of money.

Investigations found that the two were involved in ATM cloning case.

“When we questioned the two, we found them to possess debit and credit cards of various banks. It was revealed that they were a part of the gang who would steal debit and credit cards, clone them and withdraw huge amount of money. They were involved in the 2018 cheating case in which Cosmos Co-operative Bank in Pune lost Rs94 crore,” said Thane police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar.

It was revealed that they had stolen data from banks in Dubai, South Africa, the UK and USA. They used the data to clone cards in Dubai and India.

Police said Khatri was a history-sheeter and was involved in cloning cards.

They accused have been booked under Sections 420, 465, 467, 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

