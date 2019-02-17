The Pune element of the Statue of Unity garden

When you visit the Statue of Unity at Sardar Sarovar Dam,Kevadiya Village, Narmada Gujarat, the Unity in Biodiversity flowershow grabs your attention.

Spread over two hectares with over 500 varieties of 150 species, the major plants include annual, perennial shrubs, foliage, grass, climbers and palm. “The total number of plants are 2,75,000,” Bintu Pawar, who, along with Deepraj Kadgaonkar has been carefully nurturing and maintaining the mother stock of over 35 varieties of Chrysanthemums and many other varieties of ornamental plants of foreign and domestic origin at the main facility of their seedlings firm near Urli Kanchan, Pune.

Pawar and Kadgaonkar are associated with Scientific Seedlings India Pvt Ltd, (SSIPL) which is spread over seven acres near Urli Kanchan and undertakes production of young plants of rooted cuttings from genetics of foreign collaborations, native varieties of ornamental and cut flower plants; ornamental seasonal plants and other such.

The flower show at the Statue of Unity was the first project completed within 72 hours.

The sub themes at this garden include some of the ambitious projects of the Modi Government such as Bullet Train, Smart City and the Metro, amidst other themes such as the RORO Ferry, Flower Cascade, Sea Plane, and Make in India

The show was visited by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Pawar adds, “This flower show project in “Valley of Flowers” was successful due to the proper coordination between four agencies. The forest department’s timely financial support through Dr K Sasikumar , DY Conservator of Forest Narmada along with required manpower and non plant material, designing by Dr Krishna Chavan, on sight implementation by the team of Dharti nursery led by Raju Chaudhary and supply of quality planting material by seedlings firm.”

Pawar said that Scientific Seedlings was associated with the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) for the gardening aspect of the ‘Sabarmati Waterfront Project’ since last five years, where it supplies quality young plants of ornamental seasonal. The management team of this project recommended the firm to the management team of Statue of Unity. “Thus, AMC suggested us to help out with the flower garden show at the site of Statue of Unity.”

The other project on same premises undertaken by the same team is the Vishawan (World Forest), which displays continent wise plantations. The plants are procured from their origins and include 180 tress and 16,000 plants. Pawar shares, “ We have procured plants from all over the country, but the origins of these are from other continents. We also have shrubs, climbers, grass and a lawn there.”

It was Kadgaonkar’s father Mangesh Kadgaonkar, who established the business in 2003 with his techno commercial background in hybrid vegetable seeds. Initially, the idea was to focus on young plant production of vegetable crops with latest technology to bring ease in the life of farmers and to increase their yield per acre.

“Our forte lies in producing world class quality young plants of seasonal flowers, rooted cuttings of ornamental plants, fruits crops and vegetables. The young plants are grown in cocopeat trays under controlled conditions provided through poly house, net house, foggers and other plant protection and nutrition equipments”says Deepraj. Bintu Pawar a post graduate in botany joined his friend with a mission to build SSIPL on a professional foundation.

The focus until 2007 was vegetable crops however it was realised that, supplying vegetable seedlings all year round was proving to be difficult due to seasonal variations. It was difficult to bring sustainability in the business of seedlings firm. Therefore they added seasonal flowering and ornamental plants for gardening to their product portfolio to have a year round business.

Pawar has taken special efforts in developing this department. Now, they produce vegetables, fruit crops, sugar cane, seasonal ornamental and cut flowers young plants.

Three years ago, they started vegetative propagation, where they source genetics from renowned ornamental and cut-flower plant breeders throughout the world and select varieties of native origin for the mother stock establishment to produce quality young plants.

What’s next?

Now the organisation will be going in for a technology called grafting in vegetables. This technology will help farmer to deal with devastating soil borne diseases and increase his yield drastically. We aim at targeting the export market for young plants business in west Asia and Europe. We will also continue to introduce innovative ornamental and other planting material in the country adding beauty to the landscape of India.

International collaborations

Brandkamp: A German breeding company helps them with multiflora, pot chrysanthemum, fuchsia and other bedding plants

Danziger: An Israel based innovative breeding company for cut flowers chrysanthemum and bedding plants

PAC: A Germany based company focused on Geraniums

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 16:30 IST