Pune News / These Pune shopkeepers too afraid to stay open despite no restrictions

These Pune shopkeepers too afraid to stay open despite no restrictions

pune Updated: May 26, 2020 23:07 IST
Measures taken by the government to revive small and mediums business activity has received a lukewarm response. Though the guidelines allow non-essential shops to be open till 7pm, the spike in Covid-19 cases is keeping the shopkeepers from following the 7pm deadline.

The lockdown relaxation seemed to have little or no effect in areas like Tilak road, Appa Balwant chowk, Shukrwar peth, Khadki and Aundh where some shops operated in the morning hours only.

According to Fatechand Ranka, president of Pune Vyapari Mahasangh association (federation of Pune traders) rise in cases among shopkeepers is also one of the reasons. “So far 52 shopkeepers, traders and their close contacts have tested Covid positive,” he said.

Last week, 41 close contacts of the seven employees of a medical wholesaler shop in Sadashiv peth tested positive. The close contacts reside in areas like like Sadashiv peth, Bibvewadi, Yerawada, Hadapsar, Dhankawadi, Sinhgad road and Aundh. Similarly a liquor shop owner who has two wine shops in Baner and Balewadi was tested positive last week.

As of May 25, Pune has seen 264 deaths and 5,181 positive cases due to Covid-19.

Ranka said, “We are working on all possible ways to restart businesses across Pune. But as the number of positive patients is rising every day we are worried. And then there are some cases where traders, shop owners and their family members have also tested positive. There are around 30,000 shop owners and traders in Pune and many of them are worried about getting infected.”

Ranka said that safety guidelines have been issued to association members to enable them to keep their shops open during the day.

Ashish Oswal, proprietor of a shop of household items near Shanipar chowk said he runs his from 10am to 2pm. “There are hardly any customers after 2 pm and we do not have any helpers in the shop,” he said, adding that he and his brother manage the shop after taking all precautions.

Shriniwas Mane, owner of Himalaya Shoes at Appa Balwant chowk said he keeps his shop open from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm and none of his family members come to the shop, “I don’t want my elderly father or any other family member to take any risk,” he said.

Rohan Nalawade, owner of Rohan Milk and dairy products on Tilak road said although his is an essential goods shop, he runs it only till 2pm or 3 pm, mainly because he does not wish to take any risk.

