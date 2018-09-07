Three accused in West Bengal student Majid Ansari murder case arrested in Pune

Three accused in the murder case of a West Bengal student union member Majid Ansari were arrested by the Chatuhshrungi police on Wednesday night.

The three were identified as Nabab Hidaitul Late Nabil Islam, 24, a resident of Hilguti Relgunthi, West Bengal; Sayam alias Lotus Azizul Haque, 22 and Sanchit Joginder Sahani, 24, both residents of resident of New Palli region in West Bengal, according to the police. The three lived together in a rented house in Baner and worked for daily wages. They had come to Pune immediately after the murder and have been here ever since.

The incident happened in June, when a second year student and student body head of Cooch Behar College was shot at by a group of Trinamul Chhatra Parishad (TMCP). Over a month after being shot, Ansari succumbed to the bullet injuries.

"Sanchit is a graduate from the college where it happened, Lotus is a student there and Islam is not from the college as per our information. The West Bengal police had approached us with information of only one of them, but when we traced one person, using his mobile number, we found the other two as well," said assistant police inspector Kenjale of the Chatuhshrungi police station whose team helped the West Bengal police arrest the three.

Of the seven accused in the case, three were arrested from West Bengal and a total of six are now under arrest, the police said. The police are on the lookout for the main accused who fired the shots at Ansari.

The Kotwali police station officials, including police inspector Sameer Kumar Pal, were in Pune seeking help from the local police. The three were produced in a local court and granted transit custody.

A total of seven people were booked under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempted murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 212 and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act at Kotwali police station in Cooch Behar region of West Bengal.

First Published: Sep 07, 2018 16:34 IST