Three arrested in Pune for possessing illegal firearms

The crime branch of Pimpri Chinchwad police department has arrested Charan Balasaheb Thakar(26), president of the Maval taluka of Akhil Bharatiya Sena, a political outfit, along with two others on charges of possessing illegal firearms and live cartridges, on Wednesday. Notorious gangster Arun Gawli is associated with the political outfit.

The arrested two others have been identified as Pradeep Shivaji Khandge, 28, a resident of Khed and Raju Shivlal Pardeshi, 59, a resident of Kusgaon Pardeshi.

The crime branch officials have seized two countrymade pistols and five live cartridges from their possession.

Acting on a tip off that the accused Charan Thakar would be arriving at Alandi road, a team of crime branch officials under the guidance of police commissioner R K Padmanabhan and additional commissioner Makrand Ranade made the arrests.

The weapons recovered from their possession including five cartridges have been sourced from Madhya Pradesh, police said. The crime branch is now trying to find out details regarding how illegal firearms were being brought in from Madhya Pradesh. A case under arms Act and illegal possession of firearms (The Arms Act, 1959) has been lodged at Alandi police station.

