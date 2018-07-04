Three critical as guard rail pierces SUV on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

In a bizarre accident, three from Mira Bhayandar near Mumbai sustained severe injuries after the sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in crashed into the highway guard rail near Somatne Phata alongside the Pune-Mumbai Expressway during the early hours of Tuesday. The steel guard rail pierced through the car, leaving the three of the four victims severely injured.

The critically injured have been identified as Amol Shivaji Patil,39, Srimant Krushna Bhonde, 45, and Prakash Govind Waigade, 45, all residents of Silver Park Society in Meera Bhayandar. The driver, identified as Suryaji Krushna Bhonde, 39, escaped with minor injuries.

Police officials said the victims had gone to Kolhapur, their native place, two days ago in their car bearing number MH 0 5 /CM 3555. On the night of July 2, they started their return journey when the car met with the accident at around 5 am on the expressway.

The highway police said that the car was moving at a very high speed which led to the railing piercing through the entire car. The driver lost control over the wheels which led to the accident, highway police said.

Meanwhile, a case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the car driver by the police. Further investigations are being done by rural police.

Around 200 people have lost their lives in 641 accidents between 2016 and 2017 on the 94-kilometre stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway which was built in 2002.